SLFP to reach final decision on proposed alliance by Monday

SLFP leader President Maithripala Sirisena and SLPP leader Mahinda Rajapaksa today held a final discussion regarding the forming of a new alliance.

SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa and SLPP National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa also participated in the meeting which was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Opposition Leader Mainda Rajapaksa arrived for the discussion after attending the farmers’ conference organized by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) today.

The future course of action between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) regarding the presidential election was reportedly extensively discussed during the meeting.

It is also reported that the SLPP had proposed that the planned new alliance, under which all parties will unite and contest the General Election, should be established before the Presidential Election and that its symbol should be announced.

However, the President has informed the leaders of the SLPP that the proposal to support SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the presidential election will be discussed by the Central Committee of the SLFP and that the final decision would be notified by Monday (30).