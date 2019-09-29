Thundershowers in most areas

-

There is a high possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island, stated the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Southern and Uva provinces and Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the morning as well.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Central, Uva, North-Central, and North-western provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Galle, Hambantota, and Batticaloa. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Winds will be Easterly or variable in direction and speed will be (15-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.