SLPP proposes for agreement on election symbol

September 29, 2019   09:54 am

It was proposed to the President to arrive at an agreement regarding the symbol of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate before the nominations of Presidential Election 2019, stated MP Wimal Weerawansa.

Speaking to the media following a discussion with President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (28), he said that steps will be taken to reach an agreement to contest the general election under a different symbol.

The Leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will receive the support of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) in the forthcoming presidential election.

