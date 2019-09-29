Railway strike enters day 4

-

The strike action launched by railway trade unions based on the issue of salary anomalies continues for the fourth day today (29).

The railway service resorted to a strike action from midnight on the 25th of September demanding the authorities to remove the salary anomalies existing in the railway service.

The strike had caused railway stations around the country including the Fort Railway Station to appear deserted.

Reportedly, no train had operated on the Upcountry Railway line since the commencement of the strike on September 25.

The Railway trade unions warned of resorting to indefinite strike action if the grade discrepancy is not eliminated.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation Ashoka Abeysinghe, on September 27, stated, the railway service will once again be made an essential service if the issue cannot be resolved through negotiations with the protestors.