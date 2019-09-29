Brazilian woman arrested with 52 Cocaine capsules in stomach

Brazilian woman arrested with 52 Cocaine capsules in stomach

September 29, 2019   12:03 pm

-

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested a foreign woman at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) who had swallowed a stock of Cocaine capsules.

A 50-year-old Brazilian woman has been arrested in this manner, when she arrived from Doha, yesterday (28).

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that an unidentified entity was observed in her stomach through the security scanner at the BIA.

When the female was admitted to the Negombo hospital, she had passed 52 capsules of Cocaine through her digestive system.

The female is currently at the Negombo hospital under police protection and is to be produced before the Court today (29).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories