Brazilian woman arrested with 52 Cocaine capsules in stomach

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested a foreign woman at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) who had swallowed a stock of Cocaine capsules.

A 50-year-old Brazilian woman has been arrested in this manner, when she arrived from Doha, yesterday (28).

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that an unidentified entity was observed in her stomach through the security scanner at the BIA.

When the female was admitted to the Negombo hospital, she had passed 52 capsules of Cocaine through her digestive system.

The female is currently at the Negombo hospital under police protection and is to be produced before the Court today (29).