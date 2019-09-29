Loans are not a crime - Anura

Loans are not a crime - Anura

September 29, 2019   05:03 pm

-

Loans are not a crime if they are obtained according to a proper procedure, states Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Presidential Candidate mentioned this addressing a conference held in Matara.

Every country in the world obtains loans in the absence of technology and to procure capital and it is not a crime, he pointed out.

The reason why such loans have become a burden to Sri Lanka is that assets are not created through the loans taken, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories