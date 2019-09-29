Loans are not a crime - Anura

-

Loans are not a crime if they are obtained according to a proper procedure, states Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Presidential Candidate mentioned this addressing a conference held in Matara.

Every country in the world obtains loans in the absence of technology and to procure capital and it is not a crime, he pointed out.

The reason why such loans have become a burden to Sri Lanka is that assets are not created through the loans taken, he added.