First task would be to invest heavily in education  Gotabaya

The professionals must intervene in the state as well as politics in order to have a successful government, says Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Stating that it is up to the officials to implement the policies of the country, Gotabaya said that legal measures are required to safeguard honest government officials.

The former Defense Secretary mentioned this addressing a professionals’ seminar held in Colombo, yesterday (28).

He says that many of the students, except those who admitted to universities, are lost following the GCE Advanced Level exam.

These youngsters must be given opportunities for tertiary education, he stated. Otherwise, neither the economy will be able to rise nor the frustration of the youth be alleviated, Rajapaksa added.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that if he comes into power, his first task would be to invest a large sum of money in education.

Through that, he would make changes to the existing universities and increase enrollment at universities by at least 20 percent.