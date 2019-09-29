Four Hakmana police officers interdicted

-

Four police officers attached to the Hakmana police have been interdicted over the charge of failure to perform their duties.

The police stated that the relevant officials have been charged with a case not taking measures to arrest the suspects connected to 2 incidents in Kirinda, Matara.

Acting on the allegations, Hakmana Police carried out investigations and interdicted the four police officers with immediate effect.

A special investigation has also been launched on the relevant incidents, stated the Police.