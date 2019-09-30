Flexibility of SLPP needed to form an alliance - President

-

The flexibility of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is required to form an alliance, stated President Maithripala Sirisena.

Addressing a gathering of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) in Kurunegala, Sirisena said his informed his stance on contesting the election under a common symbol to the Rajapaksa brothers, yesterday (28).

“I told them that we can work for the victory of Gotabaya Rajapaksa under a national alliance, but never under the lotus bloom symbol of the SLPP; they did not agree to it,” he said.

The President pointed out that the SLPP needs the support of the SLFP to win the forthcoming Presidential election.