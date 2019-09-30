Evening thundershowers possible in most parts of the island

-

There is a high possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Southern province and Jaffna district in the morning as well.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in North-western and Central provinces and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.