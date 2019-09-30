Cabinet sub-committee & trade unions on strike to meet today

-

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to look into salary anomalies in government institutions and recommend solutions and the trade unions on strike have scheduled a meeting today (30).

It is reported that several rounds of discussions are set to be held between the two parties.

The strike actions commenced by several public sector trade unions are still ‘going strong.

Some trade unions of the railway service and government Executive Officers resorted to indefinite strike action last Wednesday (25) and it is continuing for the 5th consecutive day. Meanwhile, the trade union action of the non-academic staff of government universities has entered day 21.

The administrative service and the government teachers also commenced trade union actions over salary issues and several other demands.

A special meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, chaired by the President, was called last Friday (25) to discuss the ongoing trade union actions. It was then decided to appoint a sub-committee to look into these issues in state institutions and present recommendations.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera chairs the committee which also includes Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and State Minister of Transport Ashoka Abeysinghe.