Accepting postal vote applications ends at midnight

The deadline for submitting applications for postal votes for the Presidential Election 2019 falls at midnight, today (30).

The applications for postal votes for the forthcoming presidential election were accepted over a period of 10 days since the 19th of September.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced the dates for the postal voting of the Presidential Election as the 30th and the 31st of October.

The Commission stated that the eligible postal voters are to submit their applications to the Returning Officer of their respective districts before or on the deadline.

A Gazette Extraordinary was issued on 18th September declaring the Presidential Election on the 16th of November 2019.

The date for calling in nominations for the election was also declared through the Gazette as the 07th of October 2019.