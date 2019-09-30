Special meeting with UNPs district organizers underway

September 30, 2019   12:31 pm

All the district organizers of the United National Party (UNP) have gathered at the party headquarters- Sirikotha premises- to discuss the Presidential Election 2019 and how the campaign activities will be carried out.

The meeting chaired by UNP leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe commenced at around 10.30 am this morning (30).

UNP’s parliamentary group would also join this meeting, Non-Cabinet Minister Ajith P. Perera told Ada Derana.

It is reported that UNP’s presidential hopeful Minister Sajith Premadasa and several other senior members of the party have attended the meeting.

