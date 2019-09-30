Teachers back at work after two-day sick-leave action

-

Following the two-day strike action launched by the trade unions of teachers and principals, activities of government schools were carried out, as usual, today (30).

According to Ada Derana reporters, teachers of schools at estates and in the proximity of main towns in Nuwara Eliya district had reported to work and the turnout of the students had shown an increase.

Teachers and principals, urging the authorities to resolve their salary issues, had resorted to a trade union action by calling in sick on the 26th and 27th of September. It had completely disrupted the functions at schools across the island.

They had later held a discussion with a coordinating secretary of the President, however, it had failed to reach an agreement.