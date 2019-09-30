Retired train drivers to operate disrupted railway services

-

The Department of Railways says retired train drivers will be deployed to operate the disrupted railway services.

This measure is being taken owing to the ongoing strike action launched by the railway trade unions, the Department said.

Despite the day fifth consecutive day of the strike, 11 trains had commuted this morning (11).

Meanwhile, the Cabinet sub-committee appointed last Friday (25) to look into the salary anomalies of government institutions and recommend solutions is set to meet the trade unions on strike. The meeting will take place at 3.00 pm today.

Secretary of the Railway Operators Trade Union P.M.P. Peiris said they would make a final decision on their ongoing trade union action following today’s discussion.

Meanwhile, the non-academic staff of universities, the government executive officers and the administrative officers are also engaged in trade union actions over salary issues.

The trade unions of teachers and principals launched a two-day strike action by calling in sick on 26th and 27th of December and they have decided to resort to a five-day trade union action starting from October 5.