Met. Dept. warns of severe lightning

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-western and North-central provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya and Kilinochchi districts in the evening or night.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should:

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-easterly or variable and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.