Railway strike to continue

Railway strike to continue

September 30, 2019   07:03 pm

-

The ongoing Railway trade union action will be continued as the discussions with the Cabinet Sub-Committee concluded without any decision, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The railway service resorted to a strike action from midnight on the 25th of September demanding the authorities to remove the salary anomalies existing in the railway service.

Despite the day fifth consecutive day of the strike, 11 trains had commuted this morning (30).

The Department of Railways stated that retired train drivers will be deployed to operate the disrupted railway services.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet sub-committee appointed last Friday (25) to look into the salary anomalies of government institutions and recommend solutions earlier this afternoon.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories