Railway strike to continue

-

The ongoing Railway trade union action will be continued as the discussions with the Cabinet Sub-Committee concluded without any decision, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The railway service resorted to a strike action from midnight on the 25th of September demanding the authorities to remove the salary anomalies existing in the railway service.

Despite the day fifth consecutive day of the strike, 11 trains had commuted this morning (30).

The Department of Railways stated that retired train drivers will be deployed to operate the disrupted railway services.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet sub-committee appointed last Friday (25) to look into the salary anomalies of government institutions and recommend solutions earlier this afternoon.