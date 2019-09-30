SLFP Central Committee ends without final decision

SLFP Central Committee ends without final decision

September 30, 2019   11:18 pm

-

The Central Committee meeting of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) held today (30) has ended without reaching an agreement, says the spokesperson of the Party, MP Weerakumara Dissanayake.

He added that the Central Committee will convene again on the 5th of October to reach a final decision.

A crucial meeting of the SLFP’s Central Committee, chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena, was held today to discuss several suggestions pertaining to the upcoming Presidential Election.

