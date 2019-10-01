Gotabaya responds to allegations against his citizenship

-

The Presidential aspirant of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa emphasizes that the certificate pertaining to his dual citizenship, the passport and the NIC were obtained legally.

He stated this responding to the allegations laid against his Sri Lankan citizenship while addressing a special convention organized by the Desha Vimukthi Janatha Pakshaya.

The event was held at the New Town Hall in Colombo under the patronage of former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he had applied for the dual citizenship before assuming duties as the Defence Secretary during the administration of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

SLPP’s presidential hopeful said, however, he had revoked his dual citizenship on April 2019 and subsequently obtained a Sri Lankan passport lawfully. Speaking further he said, in 2016, he had applied for a new NIC, which was issued to him legally under the incumbent government.