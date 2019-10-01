Ice worth Rs 10 mn found in Central Mail Exchange

-

A person has been arrested at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo with a stock of narcotics identified as ‘Ice’.

The worth of the haul of Ice has been estimated to be Rs 10 million, according to the Acting Media Spokesperson of the Customs, Superintendent of Customs Lal Weerakoon.

A 24-year-old male residing in Modara has been arrested in this manner.

Meanwhile, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority has seized a stock of illegal abortion pills worth over Rs 1 million at a pharmacy in Bambalapitiya.

The raid had been based on a tip-off received by the Authority and the owner of the pharmacy has been arrested over the matter.