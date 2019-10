-

Inspector-General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, who was arrested earlier today (01), has been released on bail, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The IGP was arrested over an incident of assaulting a lift operator at the Police Headquarters in 2017.

Subsequently, he was produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court where he was released on bail.

The IGP was granted bail under the bail condition of a surety bail of Rs 200,000.