Military ready to serve public inconvenienced by ongoing strikes - Army Chief

Commander of Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says army personnel are ready to do whatever it takes to ensure public security and to maintain order in the public services if required.

The Army Chief stated this speaking to media today (01) following a special religious event at Anuradhapura.

He also said that the Army could intervene in various sectors on short term basis to maintain the operation of public services disrupted by the ongoing strike.

The Army would do its best if it is invited to render its service for essential services in the country, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said further.