Severe lightning likely in several areas - Met. Dept.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-western and North-central provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology said issuing an advisory today (01).

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.