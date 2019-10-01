Sri Lanka reiterates its efforts to combat terrorism at UNGA

-

Sri Lanka says the post-Easter attack period has proved to be a ‘litmus test’ to Sri Lanka’s resolve to adhere to human rights standards, while fighting terrorism, and also determine the strengths and shortcomings of the democratic institutions that have been strengthened in recent years.

Addressing the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) yesterday (30), Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ravinatha Ariyasinha said, efforts are underway to curb the terrorists’ use and abuse of the internet and social media platforms, including by evolving legislative measures and law enforcement mechanisms to counter radical ideologies leading to violent extremism.

He also spoke of the Ministerial Committee headed by Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana, established by Cabinet to study and propose amendments to the draft counter terrorism legislation.

Sri Lanka is also consulting with partners in striving to bring about domestic enabling legislation that would make the nation compliant with more recent Security Council resolutions on combatting terrorism – relating to terrorist financing, border security, returning terrorist fighters and countering violent extremism, he said further.

Mr. Ariyasinha, reiterating Sri Lanka’s commitment to a rules-based global order, stated that Sri Lanka values the spirit of multilateralism and cooperation.

The complete speech of the Foreign Secretary is as follows: