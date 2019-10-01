President and Sajith to hold talks on prez. poll?

-

A meeting is scheduled to be held between President Maithripala Sirisena and United National Party (UNP) presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa this evening (01), says political sources.

It is told that this meeting will consider the possibility of the UNP candidate getting the support of the SLFP headed by the President at the forthcoming Presidential Election.

Reportedly, the discussion is based on a letter sent by UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam to the SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The letter had, reportedly, been sent on a request made to the UNP General Secretary by the UNP presidential candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa.

Political sources further say the General Secretary sent the letter under the approval of the Party Leader of the UNP.

Meanwhile, the many rounds of discussions held between the SLFP and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have not come to a conclusion.