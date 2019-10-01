Cabinet approval to present Vote on Account for 2020

Cabinet approval to present Vote on Account for 2020

October 1, 2019   07:19 pm

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to present a Vote on Account for the state expenditure for the first four months of 2020.

As the Presidential Election is set to be held on the 16th of November 2019, this decision has been approved as per the decision that was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on 03.08.2019.

Accordingly, a Vote on Account will be prepared for the first 4 months of the year 2020, from 01.01.2019 to 30.04.2020.

