Landslide warnings issued for 4 districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued Landslide Early Warnings (Level 1 Yellow) to four districts, this evening (01).

The warning has been issued effective from 9 pm today until 9 pm tomorrow (02) to the following areas:

Ratnapura District:

Ehaliyagoda, Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Kiriella, Pelmadulla, Balangoda, Imbulpe, Weligepola, Openayake Divisional secretariat division, and surrounding areas.

Kalutara District:

Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta, Walallawita, Palindanuwara, Dodangoda, Ingiriya, Mathugama Divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas.

Kurunegala District:

Mallawapitiya, Mawathagama, Redeegama Divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas.

Colombo District:

Hilly areas of Padukka Divisional Secretary Division – especially Thummodara and surroundings.

During this Landslide Early Warning period, the public should pay attention to the following:

-Development of cracks on the ground deepened cracks and ground subsidence

-Slanting of trees, electrical posts, fences, and telephone posts

-Cracks in the floors and walls of buildings which are built at slopes

-Sudden appearance of springs, emerging muddy water, blockage or disappearance of existing springs

If the above pre-landslide signs appear, the public should immediately evacuate from the area. Furthermore, residents living in landslide susceptible areas should be extra vigilant and should be ready to evacuate quickly to safe places if heavy rain continues.