New trust fund for children launched

President Maithripala Sirisena established the Daruwan Surakimu (Let’s Protect Children) Trust, a fund for children who are in need of help due to various reasons, on October 1 at the President’s Office.

Children represent the future of a country and are expected to be the leaders of the country; however, in every society, there are children who have lost their privileges for various reasons. Hence it is the responsibility of the government and all the citizens to help them out, stated President’s Media Division.

The Daruwan Surakimu (Let’s Protect Children) Trust, has been established in order to pave the room for persons and organizations that are willing to make donations responsibly and legally.

Supporting children who live in extreme poverty, looking after children who have lost their parents, helping the children who have been abandoned by their parents and supporting children with physical difficulties are some of the tasks set to be carried out through this fund.

In addition to that this fund also looks to help out the children who are despite being immensely talented, failing to move forward due to poverty.

The President officially handed over the donations by state institutes including tri forces, and private organizations to this fund.

President Sirisena commenced his work on the World Children’s by handing over 2 million rupees each for three families with triplets born recently.