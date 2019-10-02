Thundershowers expected in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00 p.m.

Light showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Eastern province and Hambanthota district, the Department of Meteorology said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa.

Winds will be easterly or variable in direction and speed will be 10-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.