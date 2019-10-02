Discussion held between President & Sajith

-

A meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and United National Party (UNP) presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has taken place last night (01).

The meeting was held at the President’s House, according to Ada Derana reporter.

UNP’s General Secretary Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Minister Kabir Hashim had joined the as the representatives of their party.

The decisions and agreements reached during the meeting which went on for several hours last night are yet to be revealed.

However, political sources said that the discussion was based on a letter sent by UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam to the SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara.

It was also said that meeting would consider the possibility of the UNP candidate receiving the support of the SLFP chaired by the President at the upcoming Presidential Election.