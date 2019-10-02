-

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for the recommendations presented by the Cabinet sub-committee, which was appointed to look into salary anomalies in government institutions and recommend solutions, on the ongoing trade union actions.

The Cabinet sub-committee chaired by Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera was appointed on Monday (27). The committee members include Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and State Minister of Transport Ashoka Abeysinghe.

Accordingly, the sub-committee has recommended amending the executive pay for the Sri Lanka Administrative Service and other government officers entitled for this allowance. The executive pay given to the government officers alters from Rs 3,000-15,000 based on their time of service. The sub-committee has proposed to grant the executive pay regardless of this factor.

It has also made recommendations to convert teaching and railway services closed service and to prepare an apt salary structure.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Administrative Service said they would end their strike action which was commenced last month.

However, the strike launched by the railway service is continuing for the 7th consecutive day leaving many passengers stranded. The Railway Control Room said several trains had commuted from outstation areas to Colombo.