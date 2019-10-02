Thondaman holds talks with US delegation

October 2, 2019   12:31 pm

A special meeting has taken place between Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) leader MP Arumugam Thondaman and Martin T. Kelly, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo.

The meeting was held at the Nuwara Eliya Golf Club premises last evening (01) following a request extended by the US Embassy in Sri Lanka to MP Thondaman, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The media unit of the CWC said the duo discussed the current political situation of the country, the forthcoming presidential election as well as the issues faced by the people working at tea estates.

It is reported that the discussion had gone on for nearly one hour, the CWC’s media unit said further.

Several officials of the US Embassy, CWC’s deputy chairman Uva Provincial Minister Senthil Thondaman had attended the meeting.

