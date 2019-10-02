Athauda Seneviratne and W.B. Ekanayake pledge support to Sajith
Pic By - Osanda Daham Nimsara

October 2, 2019   03:19 pm

Former Minister Athauda Seneviratne and former Deputy Minister W.B. Ekanayake today pledged their support to the Presidential Candidate of the United National Party (UNP), Sajith Premadasa.

The two former UPFA parliamentarians attended a press conference in Colombo today along with Minister Sajith Premadasa and announced their decision.

Premadasa stated that he was extremely pleased by the fact that the two veteran politicians had decided to join them and pledge support to his campaign.

He further declared that once elected as the President of Sri Lanka, he will give away all the allowances and benefits allocated to the President every month in order to reduce poverty. 

Former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake, who pledged his support to presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa, also participated in the press briefing today (2).

