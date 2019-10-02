President commended for appointing Shavendra as Army Chief

-

Venerable Relapanawe Dhammajothi Nayaka Thera has commended President Maithripala Sirisena for appointing Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army.

At a special oration (Anushasanaya) to the Army in view of its 70th anniversary, the Venerable Thera has stated that the appointment was made despite various pressures, influences exerted on the President.

He has added that the whole country had aspired Lieutenant General Silva to be appointed to the topmost post of the Army.

The Army issuing a media release on the event said the Venerable Thera praised the Army Commander for voicing against the Diaspora and defending the Army while attending New York sessions and at other international forums.

“President Sirisena’s selection of you for this office, though belated is a tribute to all who suffered under LTTE terrorism, for which all of us are grateful to the President,” he has said further.