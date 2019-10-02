Three trade union actions called off; railway strike to continue

-

The railway strike, commenced from midnight on September 25th, is going on strong for the seventh consecutive day causing inconveniences for a massive number of daily passengers.

The secretary of the Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Indika Dodangoda said they would proceed with the strike action as the authorities have not come up with an acceptable solution for their issues.

However, the Cabinet sub-committee, which was appointed to look into salary anomalies in government institutions and recommend solutions, yesterday (01) received the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers for its recommendations on preparing an apt salary structure to make railway service a closed service.



Meanwhile, the administrative officers have decided to end their trade union actions. The Secretary of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SASA) Rohana de Silva said they arrived at this decision considering the solutions presented by the Cabinet yesterday.



The Government Executive Officers’ Joint Committee President Dr Nimal Karunasiri said their five-day strike action would come to an end as of today.



The representatives of the trade unions of teachers and principals have met this morning (02) to discuss the solutions presented by the Cabinet for their issues on salary anomalies.

Accordingly, their trade union action was also temporarily called off, the chief secretary of Ceylon Teachers Service Union Mahinda Jayasinghe said.



However, the strike action commenced by the non-academic staff of government universities is continuing for the 23rd consecutive day. The media secretary of University Trade Union Joint Committee K.L.D. Richmond said the Education Minister has agreed to hold a discussion with them for the first time since the commencement of the strike.