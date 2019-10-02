Did not receive invitation from UNP - Susantha Punchinilame

October 2, 2019   08:40 pm

UPFA Parliamentarian Susantha Punchinilame says that certain people are spreading false claims that he is planning to join the United National Party (UNP).

He stated this speaking at a press briefing held in Trincomalee.

Stressing that he has not received a personal invitation to join the UNP, Punchinilame said he would continue to serve as the convenor of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and a parliamentarian of the United People’s Freedom Alliance.

Punchihewa also said that he would work for the victory of SLPP’s presidential aspirant Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

