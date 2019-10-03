More candidates place deposits for prez polls

-

The Chairman of Elections Commissions Mahinda Deshapriya says that 20 candidates have placed their deposits in view of the Presidential Election 2019 so far.

Two independent candidates, namely Samaraweera Weeravanni and Ashoka Wadigamangawa along with A.S.P. Liyanage from Sri Lanka Labour Party had made their deposits during the course of yesterday (02).

The total number of candidates who had placed their deposits include ten from recognized political parties, and ten independent candidates or members of unrecognized political parties, the Commission’s chairman Mahinda Deshapriya stated.

The presidential aspirants who have already placed cash deposits are as follows:

Ketagoda Gamage Jayantha Perera (Independent) Siripala Amarasinghe (Independent) Ajantha Wijesinghe (Socialist Party of Sri Lanka) Aparekke Punnananda Thera (Independent) Welisarage Saman Prasanna Perera (Our Power of People Party) Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna) Ariyawansa Dissanayake (Democratic United National Front) Sirithunga Jayasuriya (United Socialist Party) Warnakulasuriya Milroy Sergius Fernando (Independent) Bedde Gamage Nandimithra (Nawa Sama Samaja Party) Nambunama Nanayakkara Akmeemana Palliyaguruge Vajirapani Wijesiriwardene (Socialist Equality Party) Sarath Manamendra (Nawa Sihala Urumaya) Pallewatta Gamaralalage Rohan Pallewatte (Jathika Sangwardhena Peramuna) Anura Kumara Dissanayake (National People’s Movement) Chandrasekara Herath Hitihamy Koralalage Samansiri Herath (Independent) Sarath Vijithakumara Keerthiratne (Independent) Polgampala Ralalage Chaminda Anuruddha (Independent) Samaraweera Weeravanni (Independent) Ashoka Wadigamangawa (Independent) A.S.P. Liyanage (Sri Lanka Labour Party)

A special discussion was held among the presidential candidates, representatives of political parties and the officials of the Elections Commission last evening (02).

Accepting deposits for the forthcoming presidential election ends at 12 noon on the 6th of October.

The Elections Commission will begin accepting the nominations for the presidential poll from 9.00 am-11.00 am on the 7th of October and objections for the nominations can be submitted from 9.00 am to 11.30 am on the same day.

Meanwhile, the closing date of submitting the applications for the postal voting for the Presidential Election 2019, which was set to end on last Wednesday (30), was extended until midnight on the 04th of October. This decision was taken due to the prevailing inclement weather condition and the ongoing trade union actions.