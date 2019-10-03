Sajith to confirm candidacy at UNPs special convention today

October 3, 2019   09:08 am

-

The United National Party’s special convention chaired by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to take place today (03).

The event will commence at 9.30 am this morning at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

Non-Cabinet Minister Ajith P. Perera said the party’s presidential hopeful Minister Sajith Premadasa is set to ratify his candidacy during the convention.

Meanwhile, Minister P. Harrison said a large number of political parties have pledged their support for the UNP’s deputy leader in the forthcoming Presidential Election. He stated this speaking to media while at Kandy.

