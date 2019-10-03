Gotabaya cannot legally contest under a different symbol  Mahinda

-

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that there is a legal impediment for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to contest from a different symbol other than the ‘lotus bloom’ (pohottuwa).

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Leader stated that deposits have already made at the Elections Commission to contest under the ‘lotus bloom’ symbol.

Speaking to journalists in Pepiliyana, Rajapaksa said that it is not legally possible to change this.