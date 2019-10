-

The special convention of the United National Party (UNP) commenced at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium a short while ago.

The convention chaired by Party Leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to ratify the presidential candidacy of Minister Sajith Premadasa.

Meanwhile, Minister P. Harrison said a large number of political parties have pledged their support for the UNP’s deputy leader in the forthcoming Presidential Election.