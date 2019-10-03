Court order to handover financial statements of Pujith-Hemasiri to CID

-

Eighty banks and financial institutions have been ordered to submit account details of Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).



The order has been issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne when the case was taken up today (03).

The magistrate further ordered several telecommunication companies to submit a report on the phone calls of Jayasundara and Fernando to the CID.

The former Defence Secretary and the IGP have been charged with allegedly failing to prevent the terror attacks on Easter Sunday even after adequate forewarnings were received on the blasts.

Representing the CID State Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris informed the court that investigations on the case are being continued and the statements have been recorded from 70 persons on the matter.

Additionally, there are statements to be recorded from 16 more persons including the Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

The Deputy Solicitor General further informed that the Attorney General has directed the CID to arrest several other higher officers of the Police over the charge and produce the before the court.

When the magistrate inquired the CID of the manner in which the investigations are being carried out on these suspects, the Deputy Solicitor General stated that they were being investigated under murder charges.

Subsequently, the magistrate ordered the CID to submit a progress report on the investigations when the case will be taken up again on the 5th of December.