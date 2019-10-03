President withheld 106 pages of PCoI report on corruption  Wasantha Samarasinghe

-

The ‘mantra’ to tame Presidential Candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa is with President Maithripala Sirisena, says Wasantha Samarasinghe, the convener of the Inter-Company Employees Union.

Samarasinghe charges that President Sirisena withheld 106 pages of the Commission report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe corruption.

“Arjuna Aloysius has said that he gave Rs 75 million to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. It was said that documents were prepared to extradite Mahendran. However, not a word is uttered about it today.

The report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry has the names of the politicians who received Rs 3250 from Mahendran.

The 106 pages of the report were hidden to play a game as this election will decide the future of the President’s political career”, said Samarasinghe.

“Do you think President Maithripala Sirsena’s daughter and son-in-law don’t have houses in buildings in Colombo? Their names are not in the list of the individuals who received money from Aloysius?”

According to Samarasinghe, there are 52 United National Party (UNP) members on the list and it is not possible that Sajith Premadasa’s name is not included in the list.

Stating that this is why the list has not been published, Samarasinghe said that President Sirisena has ‘tamed Sajith Premadasa by dangling this list in front of him’.