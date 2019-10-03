Sajith unanimously approved as UNF presidential candidate

-

UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa’s name has been officially been approved as the Presidential Candidate of the United National Front (UNF) during the UNP’s special party convention in Colombo today.

UNP leader and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was accompanied on stage by Sajith’s mother and former First Lady Hema Premadasa, announced to the gathering that the convention proposes to put forward UNP deputy leader Sajith Premadasa as the 2019 Presidential Candidate.

He said the convention also proposed to obtain the support of all sections and individuals who approve policies of the parties in United National Front (UNF) for the victory of Sajith Premadasa.

Wickremesinghe then asked for a show of hands from all those in support of the proposal and then announced that the proposal is thereby unanimously approved by the convention.

Afterwards UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam presented five more proposals at the party convention for approval.

Three proposals previously approved by the UNP Working Committee on September 26, 2019 including power devolution, reform of the electoral system and continuing the constitutional reform commenced by the government such as the Executive Presidency were also approved at the special party convention.

A proposal to reaffirm the Working Committee decision on January 24 to appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe to the leadership of the party was also approved at the convention today.

In addition to this a proposal to pay tribute to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya who acted with bravery for the benefit of parliamentary democracy was also approved.

UNF Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa, Mrs. Jalani Premadasa, UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, UNP leadership, Ministers and the leaders of other political parties in the alliance were in attendance at the convention held at the Sugathadasa Stadium.