Kumara Welgama enters presidential race

Kumara Welgama enters presidential race

October 3, 2019   01:35 pm

-

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarian Kumara Welgama has decided to contest at the upcoming Presidential Election.

Welgama will contest at the Presidential Election 2019 as an independent candidate through the Organization to protect the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

The Secretary of the organization Attorney –at-Law Rajika Kodithuwakku stated that SLFP Leader Chairman Maithripala Sirisena has been informed of this decision.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories