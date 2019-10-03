Kumara Welgama enters presidential race

-

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarian Kumara Welgama has decided to contest at the upcoming Presidential Election.

Welgama will contest at the Presidential Election 2019 as an independent candidate through the Organization to protect the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

The Secretary of the organization Attorney –at-Law Rajika Kodithuwakku stated that SLFP Leader Chairman Maithripala Sirisena has been informed of this decision.