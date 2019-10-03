-

Presidential hopeful Minister Sajith Premadasa has pledged that he would devote his entire life to serve the general public.

Addressing the UNP’s special convention held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium this morning (03), Minister Premadasa said a national agenda that centralizes the public and home-based families will be brought forth through a new ideology and a new national work plan.

Speaking further, the UNP deputy leader said he got the opportunity to run for the Presidential Election 2019 because the United National Party (UNP) has a leader who makes sacrifices, the support rendered by the party’s Working Committee as well as the country’s citizens.

He promised that, under the government that he would establish following his victory, nepotism would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Premadasa stressed that skilled people are needed to direct the country’s administration for the well-being of its citizen.

The presidential hopeful said he would work together with the Prime Minister to establish skilled governance “nourished by knowledge” in the country.

The event was attended by UNP leader Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe, the party’s top brass and a large number of supporters.

Premadasa’s name was officially been approved as the Presidential Candidate of the United National Front (UNF) during this special convention.

PM Wickremesinghe, who was accompanied on stage by Sajith’s mother and former First Lady Hema Premadasa, announced to the gathering that the convention proposes to put forward UNP deputy leader Sajith Premadasa as the 2019 Presidential Candidate.