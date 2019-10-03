Advisory issued for severe lightning and heavy rainfall

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain and lightning in several provinces in the country within next 24 hours.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning and heavy rainfall about 100 mm are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vauniya districts in the evening or night.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity, it said.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said further.