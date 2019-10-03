Mother and son sentenced to death over murder

October 3, 2019   04:11 pm

-

A mother and a son of the same family have been sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court over a case of murder.

The order was issued by High Court Judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi when the case was taken up today (03).

The convicted mother and son had murdered the wife of the son by setting on fire back in 2007. The incident which had taken place in 2007 had, reportedly, been the result of a family issue.

Following an extensive hearing, the 75-year-old mother and the 35-year-old son were issued capital punishment today.

