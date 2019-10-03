Special meeting between Gotabaya & three SLFP MPs tonight

-

A special discussion between the presidential candidate of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and three parliamentarians of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is scheduled to be held tonight (03), says SLFP Media Spokesperson MP Weerakumara Dissanayake.

SLFP Parliamentarians Mahinda Amaraweera, Dayasiri Jayasekara and Lasantha Alagiyawanna will attend the meeting with the SLPP presidential hopeful.

Meanwhile, MP Mahinda Amaraweera also confirmed the impending meeting speaking at a media briefing of SLFP held in Colombo today.

So far the discussions with Gotabaya Rajapaksa were focused on policy matters, however, a proposal on a new electoral system was also talked over during the past meetings. He said this new electoral system suggests tabling a proposal in Parliament to implement an electoral system devoid of preferential votes.

Implementation of one law in the country and the formulation of national policies were also discussed with the former Defence Secretary, he added. The Central Committee of SLFP has decided to inform on the symbol under which their candidate would contest.