Navy seizes man with over 6 kg Kerala Cannabis

The Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with the Police Narcotics Bureau in Jaffna, apprehended a person with a stock of Kerala Cannabis during a raid carried out at Maradankeni area in Jaffna.

Northern Naval Command in coordination with Police Narcotics Bureau -Jaffna had observed a suspicious person who was traveling on a motorbike, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

A search of the suspect led to the recovery of 6.6kg of Kerala Cannabis and subsequently, the suspect was apprehended.

Reportedly, the suspect is a resident of the Thalayadi area in Jaffna.

He along with the seized Kerala Cannabis and the motorbike was handed over to Palei Police for onward action.