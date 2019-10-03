Navy seizes man with over 6 kg Kerala Cannabis

Navy seizes man with over 6 kg Kerala Cannabis

October 3, 2019   09:16 pm

-

The Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with the Police Narcotics Bureau in Jaffna, apprehended a person with a stock of Kerala Cannabis during a raid carried out at Maradankeni area in Jaffna.

Northern Naval Command in coordination with Police Narcotics Bureau -Jaffna had observed a suspicious person who was traveling on a motorbike, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

A search of the suspect led to the recovery of 6.6kg of Kerala Cannabis and subsequently, the suspect was apprehended.

Reportedly, the suspect is a resident of the Thalayadi area in Jaffna. 

He along with the seized Kerala Cannabis and the motorbike was handed over to Palei Police for onward action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories