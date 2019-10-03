Navy seizes man with over 6 kg Kerala Cannabis
The Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with the Police Narcotics Bureau in Jaffna, apprehended a person with a stock of Kerala Cannabis during a raid carried out at Maradankeni area in Jaffna.
Northern Naval Command in coordination with Police Narcotics Bureau -Jaffna had observed a suspicious person who was traveling on a motorbike, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.
A search of the suspect led to the recovery of 6.6kg of Kerala Cannabis and subsequently, the suspect was apprehended.
Reportedly, the suspect is a resident of the Thalayadi area in Jaffna.
He along with the seized Kerala Cannabis and the motorbike was handed over to Palei Police for onward action.