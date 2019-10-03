21 presidential hopefuls place deposits for election

-

Currently, twenty-one (21) candidates have submitted deposit money to contest at the Presidential Election 2019, stated the Elections Commission.

Ven. Battaramulla Seelarathana Thero made a deposit through the Janatha Setha Peramuna at the Election Commission this morning (03).

Accordingly, 11 candidates out of the 21 have placed their deposits through recognized political parties while the other 10 candidates have deposited money either as an independent candidate or through parties that are not recognized political parties.

Stating that there is adequate time left for making the deposits, Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said, the deposits can be made in 3 upcoming dates or from 8.30 am until 12 noon of the October 06.

Nominations for the election can be submitted from 9 am until 11 am on the 7th of October and objections regarding nominations can be made from 9 am until 11.30 on the same day.